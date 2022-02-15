Kanye West and Julia Fox have ended their relationship two months since confirming they were an item

The Italian-American actress shared on her Instagram page that she will always have love for the rapper but was never in love with him

Julia also cautioned people to stop painting her as a lonely woman and that they should stop saying she was in tears because that relationship ended

US rapper Kanye West and his lover Julia Fox have parted ways after two months since going public with their relationship.

Julia Fox calls it quits with Kanye West

The Italian-American actress went on her Instastory, confirmed the breakup news, and asked fans and the media not to paint her as a lonely woman.

Their breakup news was first reported on TMZ after her representative confirmed the split to the publication and the celebrity followed it up with a post on her Instagram page.

She stated:

"Y'all would love if I was so upset. The media would love to paint a picture of me as a sad, lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's not true. Why not see me for who I am, which is the number one hustler. I came up and not only that, Kanye and I are on good terms. I have love for him but I was never in love with the man."

While people have been saying that the breakup got her emotional and in tears, she confirmed the only time she cried this year was on her late best friend's birthday.

She added that those who seek to know the real truth about what happened should wait to buy her book, where she plans to detail everything that happened.

Julia Fox deletes Kanye West's photos

Actress Julia Fox and Kanye West were reported to still be dating, despite the fact that she made some suspicious moves on social media.

According to Page Six, a source close to the actress said Fox's decision to delete her Instagram photos with the rapper and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts had nothing to do with the status of their relationship.

Fox's deleting spree caused a stir on social media, with many fans speculating that she and West, 44, might have called it quits amid his ongoing drama with Kim Kardashian.

