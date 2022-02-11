Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has joined many others to recreate some of Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, aka Mummy GO’s preaching

Mummy GO has been known to have controversial takes on issues and they soon become trending sounds for TikTok videos

Alex recently echoed one of her controversial teachings against Valentine’s Day on February 14 in a funny video

Popular Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo, has participated alongside others in the Mummy GO challenge on social media.

Mummy GO whose real name is Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, became a viral sensation on social media after videos of her many controversial teachings made the rounds online.

Just recently, a clip of the preacher went viral where she spoke against the popular Valentine’s Day event as it draws closer.

Actor Alex Ekubo mimics Mummy GO's preaching in funny video. Photos: @alexxekubo

Ekubo made a TikTok video where he mimicked the preacher and echoed her teachings against the special day for lovers.

In the hilarious clip, the actor dressed the part by stuffing his chest area to make him look convincingly female as he went about his preaching.

In the video, the actor lip-synced to Mummy GO’s voice where she noted that the kingdom of darkness is operating under the statement ‘Valentine’.

In Mummy GO’s words:

“The kingdom of darkness are operating under that statement, ‘Valentine’. It is a day they will send spirits above, all the atmosphere will be filled with that spirit. In fact, the moment you are approaching February 14, you will discover uncontrollable sexual urge will started coming. People that know what I’m saying, they know what I’m saying. Both old and young, married and single.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Alex Ekubo’s video had many of his fans and celebrity colleagues laughing. Others hailed him as Daddy GO. Read some comments below:

Symply_tacha:

“Daddy GO.”

Callme_frodd:

“Someone has led Chief Ikuku Away.”

Neo_akpofure:

“It’s the effects for me abeg!!”

Uchennaji:

“No wonder, been wondering why I was feeling somehow since lastnight.”

The.segunarinze:

“This is very unchiefly, Chief? uncontrollable 'seksual hurge' Weereeee.”

_Abeegal_:

“Speak to me mummy. My body is the temple of the lord.”

I_am_renajojo:

“The BBL you did is not normal sue your surgeon please.”

Thequeenisabelle:

“Daddy GO Ikuku one!”

Interesting.

'Mummy GO' says some people are after her life

Recall that in an interview over the weekend, Evangelist Adebayo said those behind the trending Mummy G.O hellfire memes sent gunmen after her.

According to her, they have been at it for about eight years and just recently decided to make use of social media to disgrace her.

She added that her messages are pulling other church members away from their place of worship to her own church.

Source: Legit.ng