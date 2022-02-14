Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has stirred major reactions on social media after talking about native languages

The actor encourages his followers to speak their language as it doesn't make them become local people

Nigerians have reacted differently to his comments, while some of them shared their experiences others brought tribal comparisons into the conversation

Nollywood star, Yul Edochie, has got most of his fans talking on social media following his recent comments about speaking native languages.

The movie star encouraged people to keep speaking their native language because it has got nothing to do with how they are being perceived by others.

Yul gave the advice via his Twitter handle and declared that speaking one's language doesn't make one local. He stated:

"Speak your language proudly. It doesn't make you local."

The actor's advice brought back inter-tribal conversation among fans as some of them shared personal experiences with speaking in their native languages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chinonso_:

"This!!!! Why people think calling someone igbotic is an insult always makes me smh."

Ella_raphael1:

"Talk to Igbo people directly Yoruba and hausa no send anybody papa they speak their language anywhere anytime."

Omogealagbo1:

"Exactly!!!! Awon Oloyinbo isonu watching for grammatical errors in everything you say."

Atabisco237:

"I feel so ashamed with the way I treated my friends back then."

Preshhhxo:

"My brother tell them o some of them will be forming English and be pretending up and downme and proud I will speak my Warri pigin English till I die."

Theaishat.a:

"Yoruba that is sweet, especially when dem use am curse for you."

Official_devon91:

"But you are local when you mix English and Igbo together."

Yul Edochie blasts teachers who flog students for speaking native language

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie took to social media to share his feelings on one not being allowed to speak their native languages in schools.

The film star said teachers who flogged pupils for speaking their native languages should be ashamed of themselves.

Speaking further, the actor said that the white people had really messed up the brains of many Africans.

His comments stirred mixed reactions on social media.

