Actress Nkechi Blessing is a year older today and she is being celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

Her politician husband, Opeyemi Falegan has also taken to social media with a lovely and emotional message for his woman

Falegan in his post expressed how much the actress means to him and also professed his unending love for her

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, is a year older today, February 14 and her husband, Opeyemi Falegan has poured out his love for her.

The politician shared a video of the actress in her goofy element on his page and in the caption, expressed his undying love for her.

Nkechi Blessing's husband pens sweet note on her birthday

Source: Instagram

Falegan tagged Nkechi his goddess, hope and joy, and pleaded with her to stay with him forever.

"Happy birthday my Goddess, my hope, my joy, and my happiness , Please be with me forever, my love. * My unending love for you is my vision, my hope, my goal, and my soul. Together forever "

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Nkechi Blessing

Fans and followers of the politician took to the comment section to celebrate his woman with him.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

mizsthicknesz:

"Happy birthday."

prince_ezechukwuedohbackup:

"I declare upon her life that,the Egyptians will not see her.They are not her portion or any of her family members in Jesus name Amen . She shall live to declare the wondrous works of God upon her life In the land of the living ... "

lavivi.01:

"Thank God happy birthday @nkechiblessingsunday we love and celebrate u."

iam_tunmisexy:

"Nothing can separate you because both of your love is pure ❤️❤️❤️"

godspower.12345:

"Happy birthday to Mrs falegan,incoming first lady in ekiti state."

