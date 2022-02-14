Actor Desmond Elliot appears to have been spending a lot of time at the gym and his efforts have paid off

The Nollywood star recently took to his Instagram page with a photo showing his impressive body

Fans and colleagues in the industry were taken by surprise and many hailed Elliot in the comment section of his post

Nigerian actor and politician Desmond Elliot has taken members of the internet community by surprise after casually showing off his impressive macho body.

The 48-year-old actor recently took to his Instagram page with a picture taken during his time at the gym.

Desmond Elliot shows off his impressive macho body. Photo: @desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

Elliot appeared sweaty in a sleeveless sporting gear he had on and his thick stature couldn’t be missed.

The actor seems to have been doing some heavy lifting as his arms appeared huge and ripped.

Check out the photo as seen on his page below:

Fans, colleagues react

As expected, the picture threw some of his fans and colleagues off and they couldn’t help but troop to his comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

siruti said:

"Ahhh ahn!! bros I don vex o."

bossbiodun said:

"Fitness goal keep it up my honourable."

femi_ogedengbe said:

"Wow! I am inspired. You have put in the work bro."

iamnino_b said:

"Looking good egbon."

wandy_jay said:

"Looking good issa good business boss."

iamyetti said:

"Killing it well done now you u have put me in hot seat @desmondelliot."

