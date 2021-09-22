Nollywood actress turned preacher, Eucharia Anunobi has given out a word of advice for people that are rigid about their wrong acts

She lashed out at people that don't own up to their mistakes and tagged the act as an embodiment of witchcraft

Most of her fans agreed with her standpoint on the attributes of being a witch and pledged to apologize when needed

Popular Nollywood actress turned pastor, Apostle Dr Eucharia Anunobi has given out a word of advice for people that don't own up to their mistakes and gets rigid with their thoughts.

She branded the unapologetic act of not being able to own up to mistakes as a process of becoming a full-blown witch.

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi talks on witchcraft. Credit: @euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

The preacher shared the message on her verified Instagram page with a caption;

"Not apologising for wrong doings and vehemently standing your ground is an embodiment of witchcraft and you will lose a lot because of it , ask king Saul in 1 Samuel 15 : 23.'

Check out the post below:

Fans reaction

Fans of the movie star agreed with her on the standpoint, Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Gloryokeoma:

"God bless you mami."

Sisi_amaka:

"I love you ma, I agree with you."

Lightoftheworld_odunayo:

"Couldn't have been better said"Witchcraft:" in excess... Pride goes before destruction. Hmmmm! Lord deliver us from pride and deepen our understanding of spiritual realities. Thank you ma for the timely reality."

Alaetuoambrosedominic:

"This is not only spilling the tea but also dishing out facts.... Period."

Royaloutfits:

"I just love you."

Preshtagram:

"Please remind us mama."

Eucharia Anunobi says drunkards won't make heaven

Nollywood actress turned preacher, Eucharia Anunobi has lashed out strong words for people that are addicted to alcoholic drinks.

She pointed out that alcoholic drinks posses great dangers to the body and when people eventually lost their kidneys as a result of it, they solicit funds from people to take care of their hailing health.

The veteran star pointed out that excessive drinking of alcohol is against the will of God and drunkards will never make heaven.

Source: Legit