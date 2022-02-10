Namibian media personality Paul Da Prince has publicly praised Uncle Waffles' dance moves and she's here for it

The TV presenter posted a clip of the young South African DJ doing the #UmlandoChallenge while performing at a club in Namibia

Some people believe the Namibian was trying to shoot his shot when he publicly showed love to the stunning South African artist

Uncle Waffles performed in Namibia recently. The stunning DJ caught the attention of the country's media personality, Paul Da Prince. He gave her a huge shout-out after her performance.

The TV presenter praised the stunning South African DJ's dance moves. Paul took to social media to publicly show love to the gorgeous lady.

ZAlebs reports that the Paul Da Prince posted a clip of Uncle Waffles busting major moves. She was doing the trending #UmlandoChallenge in the clip. The actor captioned his post:

"When @unclewaffles_ does the #umlandochallenge it's on another level."

Uncle Waffles jumped on Paul Da Prince's comment section on the photo and video sharing app and commented:

"Hottttt."

Some peeps suggested that Paul was shooting his shot at Uncle Waffles while others agreed that she nailed the dance.

superfly_chizza_kavela said:

"@pauldaprince you wanna get in mate?"

thehypnotic2022 wrote:

"She nailed it."

telkasnehale commented:

"Yooh... What a nice move."

tiyandzax added:

"Too saucy."

Rapper Blaqbonez shoots his shot at Nancy Isimeh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that controversial rap star Blaqbonez got Nigerians talking on social media after he publicised the love note he wrote to Nancy Isime.

The rapper entered the DM of the media personality and told her to call him, adding that he likes her as she's hardworking.

Blaqbonez said he believes that they could work together as he shared a video of the actress working out.

Reaction, Nollywood's Jemima Osunda wrote:

"Emeka is chasing the real stallion! When she marries you, you won’t need to change your name."

Another social media user who encouraged the rapper to go ahead with the chase wrote:

"Nancy complete package!!! Drama free, scandal free! Top tier babe."

