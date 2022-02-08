Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, says the youths are under a lot of pressure from society and family

The socialite preached against living above one's means just to belong and noted that everybody had their own problems they were facing

On a final note, Cubana advised people to be compassionate and kind to others as he dished out his motivational piece

Popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, has now taken to his official Instagram page to motivate youths who might be feeling under a lot of pressure.

The billionaire businessman who is known for living a very affluent lifestyle penned down a very lengthy note to encourage people who look up to him.

According to Cubana, societal and family pressure affects a lot of people and it has forced many youths to act a kind of way.

Obi Cubana preaches against peer pressure. Photos: @obi_cubana

Source: UGC

He added that people in this age and time wanted fast results to things and it brings on a lot of pressure.

Cubana wrote:

“The pressures placed on them to meet certain standard often lead to harmful outcomes. Do you know that a lot of youths are undergoing depression because of the pressure and stress created by society and family?”

He noted that some families are already heaping “unrealistic" responsibilities on children at a young age. The billionaire stated:

“Young girls are on the streets because they need to send money home. Girls above 30 are expected to settle down in a man’s house especially a “rich man “. Young girls are put under pressure to have this “perfect body”. Same with the boys . Have you ever wondered who made those rules? The struggle of “fitting in” is becoming more prominent.”

Obi Cubana then told youths to love themselves and not live above their earnings just because they want to belong.

On a final note, the billionaire wrote:

“Enough of the pressure! Life is short and should be lived without any pressure from either the society or the family. Can we all try? May God help us all.......”

See his post below:

Internet users react

Eddiemadaki:

“Words on marble.”

Von.interior:

“This is a powerful lesson, sir.We need to teach more about process not result .Our youths are missing it.”

Luchi_kv:

“Pressure no go drive me insane I swear.”

__.Mathematician:

“May God give us the grace to be contented and Never allow social pressure ruin us. Everyone is currently experiencing pressure in one form or the other just to meet up. God help us all. Nice write up sir.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng