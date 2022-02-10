Big Brother Naija 2020 star, Erica, was away from Instagram for a while and her return has brought joy to fans and colleagues

The reality star blessed her timeline with beautiful photos where she channelled the gorgeous queen in her

Nigerians could not help but gush over the actress' beauty as they expressed how much she has been missed

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has returned to Instagram with photos that blew her fans and colleagues away.

The actress had been away for a while and her return is a thing of joy to fans who as usual and expected, gushed over her loudly.

Erica channels the queen in her in new photos Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica shared Egyptian-inspired photos where she channelled the inner queen in her. She donned a gold outfit with gold accessories, with stunning neck and headpieces to match.

"My reign will never end!"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

In the second post, Erica announced her return and also asked her people what she missed when she was away.

"I’m back on Instagram what did I miss?"

See the post below:

Sweet reactions

lindaosifo:

"Always beautiful."

denrele_edun:

"I am not ready for a world you don't exist in! Star Girl 24K Erica, you're like AIR.... you'll always be here!!!! "

oredorcas06:

"OMG . Did you take this picture in an airport cause I can clearly see my heart taking off. You're so gorgeous."

thearinolao:

"A gorgeous gorgeous being!!"

nnamdinho.st:

"Which of the shrines do we head to to begin worship ma."

amaka___peace:

"Our queen Always looking gorgeous Elites to the world."

Erica splashes millions on brand new Range Rover Velar

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim made another big girl purchase and many were happy for her.

The reality star and actress spent a large portion of her money on a brand new Range Rover Velar automobile.

However, Erica didn’t share news of the purchase on her Instagram page as it was only sighted on her official fan page.

The young lady was seen posing with the car which came along with a massive red ribbon.

Source: Legit.ng