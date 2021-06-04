- Popular Nigerian singer, Omawumi has said that men who drag single mothers should channel the energy into talking to irresponsible men instead

- The entertainer talked about how men rarely play the roles of fathers and leave nurturing and grooming to the women

- Omawumi also said that she decided to have her child and do away with men which was why she was a baby mama for four years

Former presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri, a couple of weeks ago, revealed that he had no sympathy for women who are baby mamas by choice.

Omokri's statement sparked reactions on social media and the ladies of TVC's Your View had singer, Omawumi, discuss the topic on the show.

Omawumi talks about being a baby mama before getting married Photo credit: @omawonder

The musician revealed that she was part of those women who had kids and decided not to get married which was her reason for being a baby mama.

Omawumi was a single parent for four years before the father of her child decided to marry her even though she did not know what influenced the decision.

The singer said that Omokri had no right to judge any woman or question their choices and should channel his energy to addressing irresponsible men.

She continued by saying that the decision to have a child is not borne out of arrogance but rather love and need.

Omawumi also chipped in that she will be 40 next year and does not need validation in the music industry because she has everything going smoothly for her.

Bisola slams Reno Omokri

Nollywood actress and ex-BBNaija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, took it upon herself to put Omokri in his place.

The controversial Omokri had earlier said that apart from those who were assaulted or widowed, he doesn’t pity baby mamas one bit.

In a reply to him on Instagram, Bisola who is a single mum of one noted that Omokri was just giving himself an unnecessary headache over the matter.

