Hausa actress Sadiya Haruna has been sent to jail for six months over her defamatory comments about her colleague and ex- lover Isa A. Isa

The actress had in a viral video accused her ex-boyfriend of being an unrepentant womanizer amongst other things

A Sharia court in Kano reportedly convicted Sadiya of obscenity and indecent act after she was arraigned for uploading sexual content on her social media handles in August 2021

A magistrate’s court sitting at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport sentenced ex-Kannywood actress, Sadiya Haruna, to six months in prison without an option of fine.

According to reports, the actress was found guilty after her ex-lover and colleague, Isa A. Isa accused her of defaming him.

Sadiya Haruna to spend six months in jail Photo credit: @sayyada_sadiya_haruna_pg

Source: Instagram

Sadiya had in a viral video revealed that Isa demanded an unusual sexual favour from her, labelled him an unrepentant womanizer and even insinuated that he's a bastard.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress also called Isa other names in the video which she shared on her Instagram page.

It was also reported that the judge further ruled that in case Sadiya continues to defame Isa, she would be sentenced to three years in prison.

The actress had earlier been convicted of obscenity and indecent act by a Sharia court in Kano in August 2021.

Nigerians react

Sadiya's case has generated mixed reactions on social media, read some of the comments sighted below:

l.tobiloba:

"Well, what do you expect from people fighting Mannequins ? I see Northern side as another country in Nigeria, with its own law and lifestyle."

ubosi:

"So this is happening under what jurisdiction. I thought any law inconsistent with the constitution of the federal republic shall to the extent of such inconsistency be null and void."

prettyvalofkl:

"I hope girls can stop character assassinations it's getting out of hand."

bubu.kumalo8:

"This is defamation of character not a criminal offense! She should be sued not jailed. What kind of law does Nigeria practice wow ! What a joke."

agbaradrey:

"This is where we need women supporting women motion because this is crazy."

bj_ryhmz:

"Defamation of character is not good, you could make someone loose his livelihood and go through psychological trauma because of it, we are always talking about people committing sui.cide."

Hisbah moves against another Kannywood actress

The Kano state Hisbah board summoned a Kannywood actress, Ummah Shehu, over some allegations she levelled against the Islamic police.

Legit.ng reported that the commandant of the board, Harun Sani Ibn Sina, said Hisbah summoned the actress to prove her claim that the organisation is only focusing on the activities of commoners.

Shehu made the allegation against Hisbah following the arrest and subsequent arraignment of Sadiya Haruna, her colleague in the industry.

Ibn Sina said Shehu must shed light on the allegations she made against Hisbah. Some Nigerians on social media have also called out Hisbah over its activities in recent times.

Source: Legit.ng