Reality star Maria recently responded to a trending post on Twitter in which the author warned people against seeking love in Lagos

Responding to the post, Maria wondered if it’s okay to bring one’s lover from another part of the world to Lagos

When another Twitter user told Maria to pray the man is not taken by someone else, she had a few clarifications to make

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently joined thousands of social media users who reacted to a controversial tweet about love.

The author of the tweet, Victor Babatunde, had warned people not to bother themselves with searching for love in Lagos.

BBNaija's Maria responds to man who suggested her lover can be snatched.

Source: Instagram

Taken by the controversial submission, Maria was quick to ask if those who have found love in other parts of the world can bring their partners to Lagos.

See the exchange below:

We chose to go where we are appreciated and loved

Another user on the platform saw Maria’s post and he told the reality star to pray she doesn’t lose her man to another woman in Lagos.

Maria, however, used the opportunity to make it clear that nobody—either man or woman—can be collected by another individual.

According to her, people simply choose to go where they are appreciated and feel loved.

See the exchange between the two below:

BBNaija's Maria says she has several men in her DMs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija season 6 star, Maria Benjamin stirred yet another social media talking point after revealing the number of male suitors on her list.

The reality star said she's on the hot list of most men who approached her via DMs but she is not interested in their offers because she has got a man.

She made the comments on Instagram and Nigerians reacted massively to it with some of them slamming her.

One social media user reacted to Maria's post wrote:

"You are not the only one, Women are a natural gift from God to us men. There’s nothing special it’s just the way of life."

