Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney recently paid a visit to Ojuelegba, one of the places in Lagos vital to his upbringing

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen sharing books and throwing it into the crowd that gathered below

While some fans scrambled to get copies of the execrice books, one young man did not seem too pleased with the gesture

During his stay in the house, Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney made sure to let people know that he is from Ojuelegba in Lagos.

According to him, growing up in that area made him who he is and he recently went back for a proper homecoming.

Whitemoney warmly received by fans in Ojuelegba Photo credit: @whitemoney

Whitemoney in Ojuelegba

The singer took to his Instagram page with a video of how well he was received by his people as children, women, and fans took over the street with him.

"Call It A Clan, Call It A Network, Call It A Tribe, Call It A Family. Whatever You Call It, Whoever You Are, You Need One. Ojuelegba is not just a hood for me, this place shaped me, gingered me, clothed me, sheltered me as I chased my dreams. I am tough because OJUELEGBA BOY NI MI To the people wey support me and my hustle for streets, your boy dey loyal! Your boy don dey make am."

Unhappy fan voices out

A video which was sighted online showed the moment Whitemoney showered the crowd with exercise books. While some fan struggled to get a copy, one young man was seen airing his displeasure.

Nigerians react

still_nessa:

"So you’re expecting him to share money or what he for share Chelsea dry gin."

bherrie_xx:

"Wetin make him give u na or make him come cook for unna house."

darcyyy033:

"E for share the money??"

_real_mimi:

"E share something abi e no share something??"

officialshehu26:

"Make he come share d 90million or what ?"

uthmanfolly:

"Manage am,see as he dey fling am like say na money"

Whitemoney reveals he had a house before winning BBNaija’s N90 million

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi aka Whitemoney trended in the online community after he made a shocking revelation.

The reality star during a radio interview disclosed that he already had a house of his own before participating in the BBNaija reality show.

Whitemoney’s revelation sparked mixed reactions online with some people accusing him of being fake and mentioning how Pere saw his real person.

Source: Legit.ng