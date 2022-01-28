Meagan Good posted a video of herself wearing a sexy blue mini dress for her first day back at work and netizens have not been able to contain themselves

A tweep reposted the clip on their account, drawing in several reactions from men and women who fawned over the divorcee’s gorgeous looks

Many of the commenters hilariously welcomed the bombshell actress back to the single life, rolling out a red carpet by showering her with applause for leaving her marriage

Meagan Good reminded her followers just how hot she is with a short clip of her walking out of her dressing room at work.

One of her fans was so stunned that they reshared the video on Twitter, igniting a fire on the app.

Meagan Good is doing just fine after her divorce and the world is here for it. Image: @meagangood/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Thousands of comments streamed in after the tweet, with impressed and stunned fans expressing their amazement at how fantastic Meagan looked.

The main tweet’s caption even set the tone for the joyful responses, reading:

“The Meagan Good we’ve all missed.”

In addition to the compliments, fans made sure that Meagan Good got the best reintroduction back into the single life.

Several comments hysterically ushered her “back to the streets” with supportive and loving undertones.

See some of the tweets below.

@claudius_jr noted:

“So Meagan Good is literally just going to be fine forever.”

@whoiszolo said:

“She still got it.”

@BrentOlivachen added:

“I’m so happy for Meagan Good. Release every chain lol.”

@mermizzle wrote:

“I know Meagan Good dms going crazy rn”

Kim Kardashian slams claims of 2nd Ray J tape after Kanye’s emotional interview about their split

In more stories about recently divorced stars, Legit.ng reported that Ye made headlines after he passionately discussed his breakup with Kim Kardashian in an interview.

The rapper even claimed to have received another explicit tape of his estranged wife from her ex Ray J, during the bombshell discussion.

The rapper said the extra footage was on a laptop after declaring that Kim kissed Pete Davidson, while he was watching, as an act to purposely hurt him. According to Kanye, Ray J handed over the laptop to him at an airport.

Source: Legit.ng