Kanye West recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee to speak out on the effects his separation from estranged wife Kim Kardashian has had on him and his family

While speaking on the alleged intentional hurt the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star caused, he declared that he’d retrieved an additional explicit video recording of her and Ray J

Kim’s camp has since responded to the bold allegations Ye made, shutting them down while expressing Kardashian’s desire to bury any mention of the recordings in the past

Ye made headlines yesterday when he passionately discussed his breakup with Kim Kardashian in an interview for Hollywood Unlocked.

The rapper even claimed to have received another explicit tape of his estranged wife from her ex Ray J, during the bombshell discussion.

Kim Kardashian isn't here for Kanye bringing up her 2 decades old intimate recording featuring Ray J. Image: Gotham/GC Images and Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

The rapper said the extra footage was on a laptop after declaring that Kim kissed Pete Davidson, while he was watching, as an act to purposely hurt him. According to Kanye, Ray J handed over the laptop to him at an airport.

People reported on the controversial claims Ye presented and offered a response from Kim Kardashian’s representatives. The publication put forward the statement, which read:

"After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

The statement continued, reading:

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter and focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Another standout point from Kanye’s interview includes his being unhappy that he wasn’t consulted about his daughter, North’s social media presence. The rapper claimed that leaving him out of the decision was a way to provoke him into playing into the narrative that he’s crazy.

