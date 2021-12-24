Pastor DeVon Franklin and his actress wife, Meagan Good, recently left the internet on standby after announcing they are getting divorced after nine years of marriage

Sources close to the two said they are too busy and hardly spend time together because of their work schedule

The source further said their divorce was seen coming as the two started getting apart before COVID-19 happened

Actress Meagan Good and her preacher hubby DeVon Franklin are reportedly parting ways because they hardly spend time together and have conflicting schedules.

Meagan Good and her ex-hubby, DeVon Franklin. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin not spending time together

According to sources close to the ex-lovers, their split was unavoidable as the two hardly stayed in the same place for a long time due to their work schedule.

The People Magazine reported a source close to the Harlem actress told them that she spent so much of her time changing her life to accommodate the pastor and film producer.

"Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven't been spending a lot of time together this past year. When they did have time in their schedules, it'd often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together," said the source.

The source further added that the two moved quickly when they first got together and that the preacher was madly in love with the actress.

"It's sad but it's been a long time coming. Meagan is really busy with work right now and is doing her best to stay positive. After so long together, it's a big life change for both of them obviously," the source added.

The two are said to have started spending less time together before COVID-19 happened and stayed together for a long time during quarantine but then went apart when things opened up, and busy schedules opened up.

According to the source, the two, albeit in the film industry, have been doing projects in different states and hardly spend time together.

Additionally, another source said DeVon failed to protect Meagan from the constant criticism despite her changing her lifestyle so much to be in the marriage.

Meagan and DeVon announced their split on December 22 after being married for nine years.

