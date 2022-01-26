James Brown has got Nigerians wondering over the past few days as he continues to flaunt his Papito on social media

The crossdresser does not hesitate to share videos and photos of good times he spends with the supposed lover

An influencer Cubana Whitelion has however pointed out that James Brown's Papito rocks a jacket made from two different designers

James Brown has been doing the most recently as he continues to flaunt his supposed lover whom he calls Papito.

The crossdresser has littered social media with video and photosfrom moments and times spent with Papito at different locations.

James Brown's Papito rockes designer jacket Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Papito in the mud

In a post sighted online, a popular infulencer Cubana Whitelion pointed out that James Brown's Papito wore a fake 'designer' jacket in one of the photos the crossdresser flaunted.

According to Whitelion, Papito's jacket carries a designer's name on the inside and another, incorrectly spelled outside.

I'm the kind of weirdo who will notice that the inside of his jacket says Moncler, but the tag outside says Burberry and it's still spelt completely wrong.

Nigerians react

preciousihudiya:

"There was a caught "

______hikmah:

"Beware of fake original "

byolarmartins:

"It’s Burberry Moncler latest remix only billionaires understand "

_realcapricornian_:

"Papito & his babito in the MUD"

mz_softie_xx:

"We all know the guy na hustler na, James hired him for his service papito na Actor."

officialmichaelngene:

"People have time to be digging up stuff like this "

omo_tofaderera:

"Bobrisky in one corner laughing "

James Brown shares photo with dad

Nigerians can't believe that James Brown's dad allowed him to dress like a woman for a photoshoot together. James shared some beautiful photos to celebrate his dad on his birthday.

In the photos, the crossdresser's dad donned an agbada with traditional beads around his neck and a red cap to match.

James, however, wore a white two-piece outfit. The top of the outfit covered only his chest area. He had a black wig on with full makeup on his face.

He expressed his deep love for his father, adding that the elderly man spoils him with love and care.

