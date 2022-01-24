Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has got people laughing over her post on social media

The controversial film star made a comment about husbands, adding that women shouldn't joke with the ones they have

Nkechi's post was shared shortly after her colleague Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man Adekaz on social media

Actress Nkechi Blessing has urged women who have spiritual husbands to hold them tight.

In a now-deleted post, the actress noted that there are husbands on earth anymore.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Mercy Aigbe's new boo.

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, everything has now become so difficult especially with marriages and relationships. In another post, Nkechi said acid is not expensive.

The actress' post came after her colleague Mercy Aigbe celebrated her new man Adekaz's birthday on her social media page.

It is not sure if Nkechi is shading her colleague or drumming support for her.

Read her full post below:

Nkechi Blessing makes a post on husbands.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

There were a few reactions on Nkechi's post before she deleted it. While some of her colleagues who responded to her post laughed, others made funny comments.

kiitanbukola:

"You are mad."

lolamargaret:

"One has to have patience."

iam_mathonic:

"Una go still collect the spiritual husband for that industry."

Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe trended on social media after unveiling her man for the first time since hinting at having found love again.

In an Instagram post, she shared a photo with the man identified as Kazim Adeoti who owns a production outfit known as Adekaz Production. Ahead of his birthday, she made a post thanking him for being amazing.

However, popular blogger, Gistlover, made a post alleging that not only is Kazim married, but he also has children with the wife who is said to be abroad. The anonymous blogger also claimed that Kazim secretly married Mercy, making her his second wife.

Following Mercy's birthday post on Instagram, social media users stormed the comment section to put her on blast.

A follower said:

"This lady left her husband only to e^d up with someone else’s husband. Two sh*meless individuals, some partners are just not worth sacr!ficing for. GL really know how to dea! with them."

