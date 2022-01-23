Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to jump on the Zazu trend by posing like Portable

The award-winning singer, in an Instagram Story, can be seen with Peruzzi, raising their shoulders high up with a frown on their faces

Recall upcoming singer, Portable who is behind the song, had popularized the pose which he is now known for in most of his photos

It appears Zazu crooner, Portable, may have just found himself yet another fan in the person of superstar singer, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido.

The singer posed like Portable in a recent post. Photo credit: @davido, @zazu_portable_omolalomi

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the father of three took to his Instagram Story to share a video with Peruzzi in which both men were seen doing the shoulder and fist pose dpopularized by Portable.

In the video, the singers/friends are seen wearing a mock frown on their faces in an attempt to mimick the Zazu crooner.

Watch video below:

Source: Legit.ng