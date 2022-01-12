Kim put her strange relationship dance with estranged husband, Ye, to a halt when she supposedly started seeing Pete Davidson, tossing the rapper straight into an actress’s arms

The public has come to learn a few odd facts about the Italian-American darling including an affiliation with Kimmy’s much raved about shapewear brand

The Love Lockdown musician’s love interest also very recently confessed that she is a die-hard Keeping Up With the Kardashians supporter, making the whole connection even weirder

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox may just have the greatest manifestation power that anyone’s seen. Social media detectives have been quick to find peculiar links between her and her new sweetheart’s family-in-law, just days into their budding affair.

Fans may have uncovered Kanye West’s current bae's obsession with his in-laws. Image: George Pimentel/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic and MEGA/GC Images

First, many pointed out that she was the model alongside Kim’s rumoured flame’s Ken and Barbie-themed Paper Magazine magazine cover, which was brushed off as a coincidence.

However, things are getting a bit stickier as digital sleuths uncover more about the actress.

US Weekly brought to the masses attention a recent discovery made by netizens. The publication presented the findings which include a 2020 Instagram story with a SKIMS wearing Fox, revealing her support for Ye’s ex’s brand.

Julia Fox is a huge Kardashian fan

If it isn’t enough that the actress promoted Kim Kardashian’s brand just under two years ago, a recent podcast admission might confuse one further.

The starlet raved about her new man’s family during a podcast episode that aired just last month.

In the Forbidden Fruits podcast episode, Julia revealed that she has been rooting for the Kardashians for years. She touched on the roots of her admiration for the famous brood, saying:

“I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing.”

She added:

“I wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them, it’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

Kanye West reportedly still chasing Kim Kardashian while in a relationship with Julia Fox

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US rapper Kanye West is still experiencing the saying, 'You never know what you've got till it's gone'.

This was after reports surfaced that he is still pursuing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian despite already being in a relationship with actress Julia Fox.

According to Page Six, Kanye has been deliberately showing up where his baby mama is set to appear, a pattern that has left many asking questions.

