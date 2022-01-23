Musician Nick Jonas has just welcomed his first child with wife, former Miss Universe Priyanka Chopra

The couple made the announcement on Instagram, sharing their very touching journey with surrogacy

Taking to the comments, famous friends including John Legend and Kevin Jonas shared their heartfelt congratulations

Musician Nick Jonas and his gorgeous wife Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child. The couple confirmed the news with identical social media posts intended to celebrate the wonderful occasion.

Musician Nick Jonas has just welcomed his first child with wife, former Miss Universe Priyanka Chopra. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

While the couple has been very private about their pregnancy journey, the pair also opened up and shared that they had gotten the help of a surrogate in their efforts to have a child.

The pair also asked for privacy as they bonded with their new baby whose sex still remains a mystery.

Check out Nick's post:

The comments section was flooded with loving reactions from both fans and friends.

johnlegend said:

"So happy for you both!!!"

ryantedder said:

"Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW."

hank said:

"BLESSINGS!!!!!!"

avoyermagyan said:

"I’M AN UNCLE Y’ALL!"

Machine Gun Kelly says he bought fiance ‘thorny’ ring

In more world celebrity news, Legit.ng previously reported that US rapper Machine Gun Kelly disclosed details about the design of the engagement ring he gave to fiancée Megan Fox.

The rapper recently went on one knee to propose marriage to his babe, showing the world that they were meant to be.

In a joint interview with Vogue, Kelly disclosed that the ring's bands are actually thorns, and if Fox tries to remove it, it will hurt.

Colombian gem straight off the mine

In the said talk, he shared that one of the gems is 'a thoroughbred Colombian emerald with no treatment'.

He said that the piece was carved into the teardrop after coming straight from the mine and came directly from Stephen Webster.

Kelly added the concept was that the ring could come apart to make two rings and when together, it's held by a magnet.

The artiste even showed how the ring forms an obscure heart, adding the bands are made of thorns, and it will hurt when taking off.

He hilariously added: "Love is pain."

Source: Legit.ng