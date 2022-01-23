Controversial blogger Tunde Ednut has made history with his recent birthday celebration held in different parts of the country and outside Nigeria

The celebrity blogger had massive birthday parties organized in Lagos, Abuja, Kogi, Port-Harcourt, Owerri, Benin and Atlanta

Ednut flooded his official Instagram page with videos from the celebrations but he was only able to attend the one held in Atlanta

Controversial blogger Tunde Ednut clocked a new age on Wednesday, January 20 and was heartily celebrated by fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Many flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of the celebrant and wished him well as he became a year older.

Tunde Ednut throws birthday parties in over five states in Nigeria. Photo: @mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

However, the celebration didn’t stop on social media as Ednut saved the best part for the weekend and made history with his birthday.

The celebrity blogger who is currently in the US made sure to have birthday parties thrown on his behalf across different parts of Nigeria.

Ednut had massive parties organized in Abuja, Lagos, Owerri, Kogi, Benin and Port Harcourt. Fans and supporters of the entertainer all stormed the different locations as they celebrated the popular blogger.

See videos as sighted on his Instagram page below:

Tunde celebrates in Atlanta

However, Ednut himself couldn’t be physically present at the events but he also had another party thrown for himself in Atlanta.

Friends in the country all stormed his apartment and they all partied in high spirits with the celebrant.

Pictures and videos from his Atlanta birthday party below:

Reactions

water_nist_1 said:

"So tunde you’re in Atlanta and people’s celebrating your birthday in Nigeria? That mean you can change buhari to be the next president."

official_don_muller said:

"By this time next year boss, all your will come insha allah ."

henry_o_henry said:

"I pray i will be celebrated in life like Mazi one day."

francis_gabriel_chukwumezie said:

"Tunde u no geh height o lol. Enjoy your Birthday Boss."

Source: Legit.ng