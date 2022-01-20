Nigerian music star, Daniel Benson better known as Daniel Benson has stirred a major talking point on social media

The singer called out an Instagram slay queen and questioned why beautiful posh girls loves stealing

Buju didn't mention what the slay queen stole particularly but Nigerians have reacted massively to his rant

Popular musician, Buju has exposed a slay queen with Instagram username '_Nartalie' for allegedly stealing from him.

The singer made the allegation during a short video he shared on Snapchat and wondered why beautiful and posh ladies are the one that steals the most.

Buju calls slay queen a thief. Credit: @_nartalie @bujutoyourears

Source: Instagram

Buju shared Nartalie's Instagram username and some of her beautiful pictures in the allegation video that emerged online.

In the video he shared, Buju scrolled through Nartalie's page and glanced through some of her posts, and dropped a voice note to question why she chose to steal.

He didn't state what she stole categorically.

Watch the video he shared below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Buju's rant, most of them wished to know what the lady stole.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamcensiny:

"Buju Para buju buju para."

Ultimate_besto:

"Wetin she steal from my boss nii."

Barbara_preshy:

"She don off comments section oo."

Emmyhandsome12:

"I’m telling you bruh!! on how you loose guard this girls go run you street ASAP…me I no de give them that chance anymore oo."

Richmanswife__:

"Buju you deserve am, your pride too much. I will steal from you just for the fun of it."

Patience_ohotu:

"Gather here if you went to her page eh fit be publicity stunt na."

Firzt_lady1:

"Sheyb you people dont like loyal babes with 100 followers... people like us... Na wetin una find, una see. You want to bambam, you want to chill with the big girls."

Esemuedeesther:

"Na una dey find posh babes na.....posh babes without posh brains."

