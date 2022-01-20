Fans of Big Brother Naija stars, Emmanuel and Liquorose who are hoping that they become and remain an item have revolted on social media

This is due to the fact that Liquorose was on Ndani TV show recently with Cross and they got comfortable with each other

Cross shared a voice note of an elderly woman expressing her anger over the fact that the young man wants to collect the dancer from Emmanuel

The Big Brother Naija show has ended for months now, but Emanuel and Liquorose's fans who want them to go from lovers to life partners are still on their necks.

The dancer was invited to the famous Ndani TV show with Cross and shippers think that Emmanuel should have been invited instead.

Fans are not happy that Liquorose appeared on a show with Cross. Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr/@liquorose/@crossda_boss

Fans in hot tears

A post was sighted on Instagram where the shippers aired their grievances and one of them was even crying over the fact that Emmanuel did not get to go with Liquorose.

The fans were however pacified when shortly after the show, the dancer's voice was heard in Emmanuel's car.

Cross reacts

Cross himself got wind of the development and he shared posts where an elderly woman was complaining bitterly over a photo of him and Liquorose.

The woman also added that Cross mentioned in the house that he would collect the dancer from Emmanuel and he is working towards it.

Cross could not help but laugh over the situation.

Nigerians react

laiyefanelsonebi:

"So adults fit dey mumu like this? ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

simplyabde:

"Jobless people. And some of them are not in any meaningful relationships but go ahead to kill themselves for who would date who"

tobigoz:

"This shippers are useless. Na curse?"

bongi8279:

"This is very funny these shippers are mad."

theee_queennee:

"Old woman I hope you have paid your children school fees."

Liquorose and Emmanuel's mum party together

Shippers who were rooting for Emmanuel and Liquorose's relationship to thrive got something to discuss after a video of the reality star chilling with the former's mum hit the internet.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Liquorose attended a public function with the mother of her lover in the house, Emmanuel.

A couple of fans reacted to the video with some of them suggesting that Liquorose was mingling with her future mother-in-law.

