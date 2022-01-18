Ex-Basketball player Shaquille O' Neal has sparked reactions on social media with a fresh video post on his Instagram page

The Basketball legend was seen dancing energetically to the viral Dorime track and he also quoted some of the lyrics in his caption

Goya Menor, the owner of the song, excitedly reposted the video on his page and mentioned how the track keeps getting better

Retired American Basketball player, Shaquille O' Neal, caught the Dorime bug as indicated by a video shared on his official Instagram page.

The famous Basketball player was dressed in a shirt and trousers as he bust serious dance moves to the viral track.

Shaquille O' Neal vibes to viral Dorime song. Photo: @shaq

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the video, he replaced the word ‘bamba’ with ‘rumble’ and teasingly asked his followers if they want to chill with the big boys.

See his post below:

Goya Menor's reaction

Singer Goya Menor, who owns the song was quick to share the video of Shaq on his Instagram page and mention how the track keeps getting bigger.

He wrote:

"The Legend himself @shaq ⛹️♂️ it just keeps getting better."

Read more reactions from social media users below:

hannaisgolden said:

"The way he remixed every dance move."

youaintfred said:

"truely na God dey promote this song NO BE MAN."

healthertainer said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You deserve it. Sha drop the remix with Zlatan."

sugargurl888 said:

"Billionaire don jump on keteketeu global @goya_menor ,naija to d world."

life_of_phaevour said:

"It keeps getting better.. that’s the prayer ."

og_skeez4000 said:

"This one the biggest boy ooo."

