Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi clocked a new age on January 19 and he was well celebrated by fans and colleagues

The actor has splurged millions on a befitting birthday gift days for himself by buying a new and expensive SUV

While Kolawole's colleagues and fans congratulated him others could not help but point out that his wife most likely bought him the car

January 17 was indeed a beautiful day for actor Kolawole Ajeyemi as he turned a new age and his wife, Toyin Abraham made to surprise him to the point of tears.

Actress and colleague of the Ajeyemi's, Ariyo Oluwakemisola took to her Instagram page with a photo of the new SUV Kolawole bought himself.

Kolawole Ajeyemi spends millions on birthday gift Photo credit: @toyinabraham/@kemity

The black Lexus SUV which would have cost the actor millions of naira was posted on the actress' page as she congratulated and prayed for him.

"Egbon mi more keys lase edumare ....more congratulations coming this year @kolawoleajeyemi "

See the post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, the news has made the rounds on social media, and while fans and colleagues congratulated the actor, others queried the original source of the car.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

iam_shankorasheed:

"Congratulations."

mamdamesuperior_19:

"Who bought it for him?"

aflatmedia_printers:

"Congratulations bro."

ifetemi:

"I like it when men are winning on low keythat dude is made on his own, but people been thinking he’s living by his wife."

folawewoabisinuola:

"Congratulations Baba Ireoluwa."

knights_hub:

"Toyin is working!"

iam_teemah_:

"Well deserved! He has really worked hard… congratulations."

wallay00:

"Nah him wife money."

You're never intimidated by me

Toyin Abraham earlier shared some amazing and adorable attributes of her loving husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi on his birthday.

The actress took to her Instagram page to drop a lengthy and awe-inspiring note about her man and maintained strongly that he is never intimidated by anything about her.

She made the statement with some witnesses who can attest to her husband's positive sides. The actress also added that her husband gives her peace and allows her to do her things.

