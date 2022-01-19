I Will Never Stop Loving You: Fani-Kayode Hails 3rd Wife As He Shares Throwback Photo To Mark Her Birthday
- Politician Femi Fani-Kayode has written an epistle to celebrate the birthday of his third wife Regina-Hanson Amonoo
- The politician showered prayers on the beautiful woman while cursing those who hate and is against her progress
- Fani-Kayode said he doesn't have words to describe how wonderful Regina is to him, adding that nothing will come between them
Politician Femi Fani-Kayode went all the way to celebrate his third wife called Regina-Hanson Amonoo. Fani-Kayode shared a throwback photo with the woman sitting together with smiles on their faces.
The politician stated that nothing can ever come between them because they are one.
He wrote:
"If I ever met an angel, it was you. If I ever had a loyal and true friend who, through thick and thin, was as constant as the Northern star, it is you. If I was ever loved it was by you. If I ever had love to give, it was for you.
"You are everything to me and I will love you forever both in this world and the next. For 24 beautiful years we have been one and until the day I die we shall be as one. I will never leave you. I will never stop loving you. I will never forget you. I will always stand by you."
Nigerians react
queenofdsun:
"Confused man."
travis_gram__melanin:
"Normally , FFK n KEMI OLUNLOYO suppose to be husband n wife, Lai Mohammed as Dem FATHER IN-LAW n LAURETTA ONOCHIE as Dem MOTHER IN-LAW tbvh."
chubbysophie:
"And yet you guys separated Abi?... Na to marry Dr Kemi or blessing CEO Remain."
iamadejoke1:
"Sir do right. Your kids will grow up and see all your ways."
travis_gram__melanin:
"Oga, Jess say u really wanna chase CLOUD."
wow.accessoriesbytoin:
"Katikati Oro, you had a woman with these great attributes in your life yet she's not with you. I laugh in pidgin."
sportnutstore:
"Happy birthday to her❤️..Married four wives and divorced just to realize she was the on."
Toyin Lawani addresses Femi Fani-Kayode over his drama with his ex-wife
Designer Toyin Lawani called out Femi Fani-Kayode for denying his ex-wife Precious Chikwendu of seeing her children.
Toyin noted that she heard Fani-Kayode is a bully, which is why people are not speaking up for Precious.
The stylist then told Fani-Kayode to let his ex-wife see her kids even if it is under supervision
