Politician Femi Fani-Kayode has written an epistle to celebrate the birthday of his third wife Regina-Hanson Amonoo

The politician showered prayers on the beautiful woman while cursing those who hate and is against her progress

Fani-Kayode said he doesn't have words to describe how wonderful Regina is to him, adding that nothing will come between them

Politician Femi Fani-Kayode went all the way to celebrate his third wife called Regina-Hanson Amonoo. Fani-Kayode shared a throwback photo with the woman sitting together with smiles on their faces.

The politician stated that nothing can ever come between them because they are one.

Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates 3rd wife's birthday. Photos: @real_ffk

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"If I ever met an angel, it was you. If I ever had a loyal and true friend who, through thick and thin, was as constant as the Northern star, it is you. If I was ever loved it was by you. If I ever had love to give, it was for you.

"You are everything to me and I will love you forever both in this world and the next. For 24 beautiful years we have been one and until the day I die we shall be as one. I will never leave you. I will never stop loving you. I will never forget you. I will always stand by you."

Nigerians react

queenofdsun:

"Confused man."

travis_gram__melanin:

"Normally , FFK n KEMI OLUNLOYO suppose to be husband n wife, Lai Mohammed as Dem FATHER IN-LAW n LAURETTA ONOCHIE as Dem MOTHER IN-LAW tbvh."

chubbysophie:

"And yet you guys separated Abi?... Na to marry Dr Kemi or blessing CEO Remain."

iamadejoke1:

"Sir do right. Your kids will grow up and see all your ways."

travis_gram__melanin:

"Oga, Jess say u really wanna chase CLOUD."

wow.accessoriesbytoin:

"Katikati Oro, you had a woman with these great attributes in your life yet she's not with you. I laugh in pidgin."

sportnutstore:

"Happy birthday to her❤️..Married four wives and divorced just to realize she was the on."

Source: Legit.ng