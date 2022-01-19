Popular Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde stirred reaction on social media after calling for the arrest of Mummy G.O

The preacher has been telling her congregation different things that will make them go to hell and the actress remembered one of such

Jemima recalled saying hello over the phone which is a ticket to hell according to Mummy G.O, sparking reactions online

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde is tired of falling victim to Mummy G.O's preachings and has called for the preacher's arrest.

Mummy G.O earlier declared in one of her sermons that anyone who said hello will not make heaven because it is the longer version of hell.

Jemima Osunde calls for Mummy G.O's arrest. Credit: @jeminaosunde @official_mummy_go

Jemima then recalled saying hello over the phone and seemed bothered about it. She wrote:

"For real though, someone needs to arrest woman I said hello on the phone and remembered her nonsense."

Check out the video and her comments below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Jemima's call for the arrest of Mummy G O, some of them feel the preacher is just catching cruise.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ladyque_1:

"You wan Arrest person way dey flex Dubai."

__laura_baby_:

"Mummy G.O wey we Dey use catch cruise e reach your turn you one arrest am."

Bholaromobaba:

"It’s because you put your mind in her rubbish . Someone that is just catching cruise . So Dubai is Jerusalem that most Christians go to for pilgrimage. She is going to hell for sleeping in an hotel in Dubai."

Kdrama_9jaddicts:

"This woman must be lowkey ment though. You can’t tell me otherwise."

Officialshehu26:

"Make dem lock the woman for kirikiri b4 she put all of us for hell."

Themargaret_sandy:

"I never knew it was ‘Our father ,who art in heaven, HALLO be thy name."

