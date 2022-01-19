Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to drag his cousin, Dele Adeleke, for his Osun governorship ambition

The singer blasted his cousin for running for the Osun governorship election against his uncle, Ademola Adeleke

Davido also claimed that Dele dared to mention the death of his late mother, Vero, who raised and cared for him, in an article

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to bash his cousin, Dele Adeleke, over running for the Osun state governorship election alongside his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

In a new rant posted by the singer on Twitter, Davido claimed that due to his ambition, Dele had people write about him but he paid no mind to that.

Davido blasts Dele Adeleke for mentioning his late mum and running for Osun governorship election. Photos: @deleadeleke001, @ademolaadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The singer then added that the article dared to include the death of his mother, Vero, who raised and cared for Dele.

Davido added that the truth hurt Dele so much that he had to stoop to that level of mentioning his mother.

On a final note, the singer said that Dele Adeleke did all these from the house his father had gifted him. The singer vowed to get back at his cousin for daring to disrespect his parents.

See tweet below:

Internet users react

Davido’s tweets soon went viral online and Nigerians had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Sir_tijaja:

"May the best candidate win. Gbogbo eleyi o necessary."

Thegirltessy:

"Them go still settle, this one na family problem make nobody side anybody."

__Oyebisi.xx:

"But truth be told, I don’t see anything bad in what the man did. Politics is not a family business."

Justdamz_:

"As he should!!! Don't bite the hand way Don help you before."

Keepinghealthy.sexlife:

"I can understand the pain when you bring the dead that has nothing to do with a situation into a situation."

Nawa o.

