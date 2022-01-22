Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby through a surrogate mom

The couple had been rumoured to have split up, but the baby news shut down those claims that were doing rounds online

Celebrities and fans flocked the former Miss World's Instagram page to congratulate her and her husband and wish them luck

Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas are officially parents after welcoming a newborn baby via a surrogate mother.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas officially parents

There were rumours doing rounds on social media that the celebrity couple had parted ways, but the baby news shut down those claims.

The gorgeous former Miss World model shared the news via her social media pages and said:

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

The Quantico actress and Nick got married on December 1, 2018. Their three-day wedding celebration combined Christian and Hindu marriage traditions and culminated in a ceremony at a legit palace in Jodhpur.

Their wedding was officiated by Nick's father and was attended by A-list celebrities, among them our very own Lupita Nyong'o.

Here are some of the comments from her fellow celebrities and fans congratulating her and Nick on having a baby.

@shefalishahofficial said:

"Congratulations Priyanka, lots of love and blessings to the little one."

@eizagonzalez commented:

"What a beautiful blessing, congratulations!"

@hegdepooja added:

"Congratulations, sending you all loads of love and light!"

@radhidevlukia commented:

"Oh my goodness, how wonderful! So happy for you."

@stylebyami added:

"So happy for the both of you, congratulations."

@farahkhanali commented:

"Congratulations to both of you. Wishing you tons of happiness and togetherness."

@sangita.patel added

"Pri! You are going to be an incredible mom. So much joy for the both of you, congrats."

