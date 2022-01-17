Germany-based Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji has got Nigerians talking with videos she shared on social media

The videos showed that the actress is in Istanbul in Turkey where she had gone for body enhancement surgery

Many Nigerians who follow the actress, however, do not believe her as they stated that she just put to birth

Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji shared videos showing the aftermath of a body enhancement surgery that she had.

The first video showed the actress in a blue hospital gown with a jacket. Olaide carried a pink bag and some red wires could be seen popping out from the bag. It seemed that they were attached to her body.

The film star could barely move fast as she walked slowly and flinched at every pain she felt.

Actress Olaide Oyedeji shares the aftermath of body enhancement. Photos: @officialolaideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

Another video showed her eating while standing. This time, she had the pink bag on her shoulder. A waist and bottom trainer were tied around her body.

The actress also had something that looked like a bandage tied from her thighs down to her legs.

In the caption, Olaide noted that body enhancement surgery is not easy.

Nigerians react

mukoro.efe:

"So u People Believe this woman, someone dat put to birth few months ago, No doctor on earth will perform dat surgery."

funmilayoayinde:

"E be like say e real bet I still dey look sha."

zeeybah:

"Like who eats swallow after surgery."

meg_rinnn:

"Me I don’t like this now o, and you just gave birth o."

pink.lips.balm:

"Which surgery did you do gangan?"

kaffys_thrifts_:

"Quick recovery ma’am,this pain must really be much.. Strong woman."

pokiemama:

"I never believe this woman until I see her new body. she plays too much."

Let me be

BBNaija Nina Ivy finally put to rest fans who might be worried that the surgery to enhance her backside did not go well.

The reality star shared someone's comment on her page saying that she has not been showing off her backside since the surgery because she is not proud of it.

Nina disclosed that she did not tell anyone she was getting surgery just to show off as she did it for her body improvement.

