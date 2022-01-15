Lockdown star Nini has got Nigerians talking with posts on the type of cars she used on social media

The beautiful reality star noted the reasons she bought the different types of cars what was displayed on her page

Nini noted that she taught one of her friends how to drive with her tiny Nissan car, adding that her latest car now has her heart

BBNaija star Nini recently did a thread on the cars she used before buying her Benz. The reality star asked her followers to choose the one that is their favourite.

Nini started with a Nissan car, stating that she even taught her friend how to drive with it. The next one was a Toyota Corolla which the reality star said was her university car.

The BBNaija star said she got herself a Ford car so as to make her market runs easier while a small white Benz car was for her baby girl movement.

BBNaija Nini shares photos of cars she drove in the past. Photos: @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

Nini then shared a video of herself in a car. According to her, she is driving a Honda which she noted was her first car. She also shared another video of herself in a Lexus car, noting that she doesn't have a photo.

The reality star then shared a photo of herself with her latest car, stating that the Benz has her heart.

Nigerians react

opecole:

"Okay we get your point !! You are a car dealer."

thriftsbydolly:

"It's nice. Welldone."

shopveba:

"Is this cruise? Or she’s saying the truth?"

anniesbeddings:

"Osheyyy."

bigmenaa:

"We don hear ma."

dhammie_ajolopo:

"Good for you girl, my dad actually dashed me one camry(muscle) too after NYSC, I took care of it so much but he collected it back stylish back to legwagon."

Source: Legit.ng