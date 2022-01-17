Music star 2baba recently dedicated a special post to his firstborn son who clocked the age of 16

The veteran entertainer penned a short note to the young man and pointed out how much he has made him proud

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded 2baba’s comment section to join him in celebrating the young man

Just like yesterday, singer 2baba Idibia’s firstborn son is already becoming a young man and his father couldn’t be more proud.

The African Queen musician recently took to his official Instagram page with a special post to his son who clocked the age of 16 on Sunday, January 16.

2baba celebrates lookalike son as he clocks 16. Photo: @official2baba

In a short note that accompanied the video post, the doting dad described the celebrant as a millionaire, his business partner and his twin.

He equally mentioned how the young man has made him proud as a father while praying to God to keep guiding him. 2baba also made sure to note how much he loves the young man.

The father and son were seen vibing to a track in a video post shared by the singer.

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and other well-wishers.

Read what some of them had to say below:

efewarriboy said:

"Happy birthday to the young king."

siminalaye said:

"Happy birthday son of the legendary 2baba."

shola4l said:

"Happy birthday young king God’s love & blessings over you."

outright_joe said:

"Wow see great resemblance . Happy birthday."

houseofchichi said:

"Happy birthday to your son. Love and light upon him."

threadsbytoceen said:

"Happy birthday to the young millionaire."

