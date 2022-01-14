A piece of news about actress Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri has got some Nigerians talking on social media

Kpokpogri reportedly ensured that the lady that recorded his conversation about the actress was detained at a police station

Some people, however, recalled that the politician said the voice note was not real as they wanted to know the reason for the arrest.

While the drama between actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover Kpokpogri may seem to have come to an end, it doesn't look like the politician is done with the people who had a hand in the issue.

According to an Instagram blogger Gistlover, Kpokpogri has arrested the lady called Merit who recorded their conversation about Tonto.

The voice recording, however, got to Gistlover who decided to help all the parties involved in the matter to 'settle' their issue.

Kpokpogiri reportedly arrests lady who recorded their phone conversation. Photos: @kpokpogri, @gistloversblog11

Gistlover wrote:

"Hello tueh tueh ,Tonto Dike ex, Kpokpogiri arrests merit the girl who recorded their phone conversation. The girl Na Kpokpogiri supplier... Na she use style record the conversation but before you know it, the conversation fly from Merit phone fiam, he fly reach Vawulence headquarters and we help them settle the whole matter once and for all.

"Now them don Dey use police chase each other ooo. who go settle this round two of Vawulence bayi??? Merit Dey cool off for police station today ooo."

Read the post below:

Nigerians react

gylliananthonette:

"Person way them supposed arrest they arrest another person...Sapa nice one o."

pearlskincareproductsbackupage:

"Omo, that recording spoilt alot of things ooo and revealed so many hidden secrets.."

tomeseen__:

"I thought kpokpogri said the voice note isn’t real."

eroticby_feyi:

"Good for the merit of a lady."

everything_flossy:

"Tonto will release her, na small thing."

nkirukaenyindah:

"He has seen who can beat! Tonto really showed him shege!"

realtemitope:

"Lobatan. the clash of supplier and supplieee."

SUV recovered

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, finally retrieved his Lexus SUV from the actress after several months of fighting over the issue.

Kpokpogri had accused Tonto of refusing to return his car keys after their messy breakup that took over social media.

The Delta state politician later took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself sitting in his recovered SUV.

