Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri could not hide her amusement and shock after she heard her daughter, Reign sing the popular You want to chill with the big boys song

The mum of one immediately noted that neither she nor her husband taught their daughter the phrase or song

Hilarious reactions have followed the video as fans of the actress told her baby to wait her turn to chill with the big boys

One song that took over the airwaves and is still quite reigning is Nigerian star, Goya Menor's You want to Bamba.

The song became a viral TikTok number and even some Nigerian celebrities vibed to it. Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, recently got the shock of her life with her two-year-old baby.

Ruth Kadiri's daughter says she wants to chill with the big boys. Photo credit: @reignezerika/@ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Who taught you?

A video of the actress' daughter Reign was shared on her Instagram page and the little girl who sat on a table as she ate casually said "you want to chill with the big boys".

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kadiri could not believe her ears and burst into laughter as she asked her daughter who taught her the song.

The filmmaker also noted that neither she nor her husband taught their daughter any part of the viral song.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

eazzybee:

"Reign abeg wait small e go soon reach your turn you hear. na turn by turn."

yummykidsempire:

"she wants to bam bam."

elohoranking:

" when you grow up pls chill with the big gurls only."

misssweetchoco:

"Reign wait oooh!! We never chill finish ❤️❤️❤️"

udybeke:

"These children they hear o. My dear pls chill with the girls oo till you grow."

chioma3046:

"She has said her own."

Ruth Kadiri's daughter identifies AY on a flyer

The daughter of popular actress, Ruth Kadiri, Reign is such an adorable delight and a video of the two-year-old got people laughing.

In a video shared by comedian AY, Reign was in the car with her mum and they both went through the flyer of his recent movie.

The little girl could only identify the comedian and every other person on the flyer became AY to her. Even though the actress corrected her daughter with the names of the other people, Reign refused to let her AY go.

Source: Legit.ng