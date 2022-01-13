Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson recently went down memory lane and her revelation has got Nigerians talking

Shola-Fapson shared a part of her childhood especially the one that relates to her relationship with her mum

The actress revealed that she was young when her mum was deported from the UK which strained their relationship

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson popularly called DSF said she grew up hating her mum due to what her dad told her.

In an interview with media personality Taymesan, the actress revealed that her mum's family sent her parents to the UK after they got married.

Sadly, her mum was deported because they didn't have their papers but her dad managed to escape being sent back to Nigeria.

Actress DSF talks about her relationship with her mum. Photo: @ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

She said:

My dad kept us away from my mum. We didn't have any contact with her. He told me that she left us. Obviously, he's not going to tell us that she got deported. We were too young to understand but he told us that she didn't love us. She didn't care about us. She left us. so, I grew up hating my mum."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians faulted DSF's dad as many noted that he was wrong to have painted a bad picture about her mum to her.

scenteffect_:

"He could have said something better than that but what do I know."

d_ebun:

"So it was her fault she got deported or what?"

fheytii:

"I hope I never get a reason to hate my mom amen."

chichi_fernando:

:But saying your mum got deported is healthier and safer than saying she left and never cared for you."

_samjnr:

"If he’s hurt he should vex for Immigration. What he did was wicked!"

girllikeanangel:

"Stop adding children to adult wars. He’s a bad father for that. They didn’t deserve it!!"

cook_book_kitchen:

"That’s bad of him. She was deported not like she left . Growing up Nigerian our parents manage to screw us up one way or the other Sha especially once they divorce or separate."

subomitalabi:

"How was ur dad hurt? Was it her wish to be deported ni?"

No unnecessary life pressures

30-year-old UK-born Nigerian actress, Shola Fapson warned people not to pressure her about having kids after she lost a close relative.

Shola expressed her disappointment about the death of her step-sister who died the same way her own mother did when she was just 14.

The actress said when she dies, she wants people to know that lived her best life and did whatever she wanted to do.

Source: Legit.ng