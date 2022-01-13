Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has got is followers and other celebrities laughing on his social media page

The nightlife businessman shared the photo of a lady's bag that has the logo of a designer company

Cubana's post on the bag gathered over 33k likes and 3k comments as his followers gave their opinions about it

Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana recently came across a lady's designer bag and he shared it on his Instagram page. The businessman was, however, surprised by the fact that the bag carries two names.

In the photo Cubana shared, a white bag was spotted sitting beside a lady whose face was not shown. On the top of the bag is the LV logo spotted. On the body of the bag, Obi Cubana's name was boldly written on it.

Obi Cubana reacts to a lady's designer bag. Photos: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied Cubana's post, the businessman appreciated the LV company for recognising him.

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react

kelechiafc:

"Designer bag way."

prettymikeoflagos:

"Which kind wahala be this."

mcedopikin:

"very good product."

yhemo_lee:

"Who Dey zuzu now?? Cubana X @louisvuitton 2022!! Na only 5 of this dem make oh."

_frankie_ce:

"Next thing you go see now instablog go carrry am " obi cubana react to lv action."

bherrie_xx:

"It's the hashtag for me."

stellaogoo:

"For her mind naa she don win jackpot."

