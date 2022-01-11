The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton turned 40 on Sunday, 9 January, 2021 and celebrated with some breathtaking pictures

Photographer Paolo Roversi captured the pictures that Kate shared in celebration of her big birthday and they are amazing

Royal fans flocked to the comment section to let the Dutchess know how elegant and flawless she looked, as she always does

There is just something about the Duchess of Cambridge that screams classic beauty! Kate Middleton released some stunning photos in celebration of her 40th birthday.

Kate turned 40 on Sunday, 9 January, 2021. This year, the Duchess chose to celebrate with some timeless pictures of herself.

TheDuchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton turned 40 and celebrated with stunning pictures. Image: @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Source: Getty Images

Carefully selected, of course, Kate posted three pictures taken by photographer Paolo Roversi in celebration of the big four-zero.

Two of the pictures were in black and white, they almost look centuries old… while another was in colour, showing off a stunning red dress that Kate wore so gracefully.

See the posts below:

The world marvels over Kate’s stunning pictures

There is no denying that Kate is a classic beauty. Oozing class and elegance, like a Royal naturally does, Kate stopped people dead in their tracks with these pictures.

Wishing the Dutchess a happy birthday, many flocked to the comment section to let Kate know that she is breathtaking.

@karenka_kang said:

“She is so beautiful!! ”

@the_cambridge_family_ said:

“She looks incredible Happy Birthday Catherine ”

@catherine_mountbatten_windsor said:

“Breathtaking beautiful!!!! Wishing the Duchess a lifetime of health and happiness ❤️❤️❤️”

@royallifefan said:

“Queen! Gorgeous! Stunning! Beautiful! This exactly what we have been begging for!!!”

