The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton surprised audiences after she played the piano at a Christmas service

The secret performance was meant to honour all those who had served their communities well during the COVID-19 pandemic

Fans of the Duchess headed to the comment section and expressed their love for the performance

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, surprised the British public with her piano playing skills when she performed at a community carol service.

The showcase, shared by the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was held in honour of those who supported their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate appeared alongside the musician Tom Walker in a clip shown at the Westminster Abbey event.

Check out the cute clip video below:

Social media users were absolutely loved the Duchess and her musical skills.

Check out some of the reactions:

@Billybingbong2 said:

"My husband (not a royal watcher) walked past the TV, saw Catherine playing the piano and said 'Wow, is there anything she isn't good at?'. Beautiful service."

@b_bfoss said:

"Catherine will serve England well! Beautiful, smart, classy; Queen Elizabeth is leaving her legacy in good hands! I had no idea she played."

@cleftheart said:

"She is just like Princess Diana, she played the piano too, and quite well in fact, saw it on YouTube a few months ago. Piano is my instrument as well."

Kate Middleton rocks N4.7m diamond necklace in wedding anniversary photos

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge seems to have an eye for expensive jewelry. She was spotted wearing a necklace worth nine thousand pounds (N4.7m) while posing for some 10-year anniversary photos of herself and her hubby, Prince William.

In the love-filled snaps, the happy couple looked radiant as ever, dressed in blue as they laughed together while the photographer captured the terribly sweet moment.

The couple wrote while thanking everyone who wished them well on this special day:

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

