Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has blasted popular preacher, Funke Adejumo, over the advice she gave women.

In a trending clip online, Pastor Funke told women to stop airing their husband’s indiscretions and mistakes to others.

Actress Victoria Inyama blasts Pastor Funke Adejumo for advising wives not to expose husband to others. Photos: @victoriainyama, @ffadejumo

According to the preacher, there is no perfect husband anywhere and their wives need to cover up their mistakes.

Victoria Inyama reacts

Inyama who has been known to share her passionate views on social media did not spare Pastor Funke Adejumo.

The actress noted that all of the cleric's ‘attacks are on women’. Not stopping there, Inyama claimed the preacher wears the trousers in her home but it is not enough reason for her to continue attacking women.

Inyama said Adejumo was fond of saying things women should do or not do and asked if she was even ever home long enough to practice her preaching.

On a final note, Inyama advised the woman of God to stop enabling abuse.

See the post below:

Victoria Inyama also shared more on the topic on her page. See her post below:

Fans’ reactions

Ebubedibie:

“Divorcee Dey advice marriage counselor of over 2 decades. Oya married women please expose your husbands in public then proceed to reconcile with him.”

Omoheshe:

“If only you truly listen to her teachings you would know she does not condone any form of abuse.”

Posho_beads_fascinators:

“Woman don suffer! Everything woman do ds, woman dnt do that, isn't it a union of 2? man nko? He just sits or how? African woman, chai! God help us.”

Joycy.ubi:

“Why is this Victoria lady always angry?”

Omotayox:

“Victoria, are you married?”

Ladyque_1:

“Thank you Victoria.”

Poshest_hope:

“I agree with Vicky.”

Interesting.

Comedian AY reacts after seeing Victoria Inyama trolling him on blog

Top Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, recently lambasted Victoria Inyama after her comments about him on an online blog came to his notice.

The movie star had dropped a series of comments on blogs where she reacted to rumours about him and also seemed to be condemning the comedian.

AY pointed out how Inyama’s action was hypocritical seeing as she recently threw shade online at a fellow actress, Etinosa Idemudia while preaching that people shouldn’t mock a pain they had not experienced.

