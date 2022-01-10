Popping the big question in relationships is usually a big and scary step for lovers. Surprisingly, this hasn’t stopped people from taking it all out to the public even if they are not sure of getting a yes or no.

While some people prefer to keep things private and pop the question in the confines of a private resort or an expensive hotel room, there are others who are pretty determined to make a show of the moment.

It comes as no surprise that celebrities often times than never lean towards the category of people who like to make a show of their proposals.

Wedding proposals that got Nigerians talking. Photo: @tochi.official/@ajebocomedian/@inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

Male superstars go the extra mile of decorating and having extra hands create a romantic environment to pop the question, while female celebs spare no time in showing off how their lovers curated the life-defining moment.

In all, fans on social media are often well-pleased that they get to witness these precious moments and live vicariously through their favourite superstars.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some popular Nigerian celebrity marriage proposals that caused a stir online.

1. Skit maker Taaoma

The humour merchant's lover went the extra mile of organising a destination proposal. He flew Taaoma out of the country and asked for her hand in marriage at an expensive hotel in Namibia.

2. Actress Ini Dimi Okojie

For the Nollywood sweetheart, her hubby teamed up with decorators to create an absolutely stunning setting where he popped the question.

She happily shared the heartwarming photos on her Instagram page.

3. Nigerian-American actor Rotimi

The Hollywood star kept things private but he was sure to bring the announcement on social media.

He posted a video of his lover, Vanessa Mdee, rocking the massive engagement ring he gave her and he announced that she said yes.

4. BBNaija's Tochi

The reality star left his US-based lover stunned during a date night outing. Tochi didn't mind the crowd at the spot as he went down on his knees and popped the big question.

5. Comedian Crazeclown

The humour merchant and his woman were out for a date night when he popped the big question.

Crazeclown posted a picture of his woman rocking her engagement ring.

6. BBNaija's Omashola

Talk about being extra and Omashola made sure to tick the box in full. The reality star's proposal caused quite a stir on social media.

He asked for his woman's hand in marriage under the sea!

7. Comedian Ajebo

The comic star and his lover were in Dubai when he asked for her hand in marriage. An excited Ajebo flooded his Instagram page with photos and videos that captured the beautiful moment.

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and one cannot but admire the courage of these ones who took the bold step to forever. Congratulations to them all!

