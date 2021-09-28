Former BBNaija housemates, Khafi Kareem and her husband Gedoni Ekpata are celebrating their first wedding anniversary

Khafi showered her husband with lovely messages and wished their son could grow up to be like his dad

Fans and colleagues have sent congratulatory messages to the couple as they wished them more marital bliss

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemates, Ekpata Gideon popularly known as Gedoni and Khafi Kareem's love is waxing strong as the couple celebrate their first anniversary together.

Khafi celebrates husband Gedoni as they mark first wedding anniversary. Credit: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

Khafi showered her husband with lovely words on her verified Instagram page.

She posted a sharp-looking picture of Gedoni and accompanied it with soothing words for her dear husband. According to Khafi:

"Celebrated one year married to this King over the weekend and I can’t help but count my blessings.

"In the midst of the chaos, I have that one person that is in my corner at all times, loving me, rooting for me, reprimanding me."

She prayed that their son grows up to be like his father.

"You are an amazing Man, Husband, Father and I pray our little boy grows up to be like you and more. Here’s to forever @Gedoni, I love You."

Gedoni also responded to his wife's post by declaring love for her:

"I love you my Queen."

See the post below:

Fans and celebrities' reactions

Fans and celebrity friends of the couple have reacted to Khafi's post and wished them more marital bliss.

Theonlychigul

"Y'all are so cute."

Oluwadamilola_music:

"Love you guys."

Lalaakindoju:

"Happy anniversary again darling."

Ruth.exclusive:

"Love wins."

Ivy_w_a:

"Happy anniversary to you...to many more."

That_deejaynahmzy:

"Together forever."

reality stars, Gedoni and Khafi welcomed their first baby boy together.

