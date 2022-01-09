James Brown has taken to social media to drop his opinion concerning the drama Bobrisky created with his statement about the Oba of Benin

James, first of all, revealed that Bobrisky used an old video to prove to people that he was not thrown out of Benin

The young crossdresser also advised his senior colleague to come and take lessons on respect and etiquette from him

One person who is clearly happy with the Bobrisky and Benin incident is his former mentee turned enemy, James Brown.

Shortly after Bobrisky shared a video which had Benin as the location, James took to social media to say that it was an old video.

James also used the same filter that brought the Benin location to show that he can also suddenly be in the city if he wants to.

In another video, James dragged his senior colleague for getting kicked out barely after he landed in Benin which he (James) has also visited.

Not stopping there, the young crossdresser urged Bobrisky to learn etuquettes and respect for tradition from him.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

amaka_obodo:

"One dey lie, the other one dey uncover lies

pengmanmodel:

" na James brown fit Bobrisky."

liz_world25_:

"James don become thorn for bobrisky flesh "

_chi_dozie:

"When we say MATCH THAT ENERGY, this is what we mean !!!"

cialada:

"Bobrisky would forever regret ever meeting James"

nene_george:

"It’s beginning to give obsession. James leave your senior colleague alone biko."

callmedamy:

"James just Dey disrespect shim anyhow "

ndu_cristiano7:

"This Bob too like fake life just to remain relevant."

Bobrisky missing from videos as he claims he wasn't sent out of Benin

Despite the fact that Bobrisky revealed that he was still in Benin for the event he was invited for, videos from the burial proved otherwise.

Hours after the successful event, the host Ehi took to social media with videos from the event while appreciating those who showed up for her.

Bobrisky was not found in any if the videos and even the crossdresser himself did not share photos or videos on Instagram.

