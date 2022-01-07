Nigerians have raised concerns over Olu Jacobs' health but it is a thing of joy to see the Nollywood veteran looking better

Taking to her Instagram story channel, his ever-supportive wife Joke Silva shared an adorable photo

The photo has made the rounds on social media and fans could not help but gush over the bond that they share

Nollywood veterans, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva are one of the industry favourites, and rightly so, seeing how the actress supports her husband through his health challenges.

The actress recently took to her Instagram story channel with a photo of her striking a pose with her partner.

Olu Jacobs and his wife melt hearts on social media Photo credit: @ajokesilva

The couple smiled from ear to ear as Joke leaned on her aged husband.

The photo warmed the hearts of many as Olu Jacobs looked healthier and stronger than the last time he was sighted online.

Many fans also praised Joke for being a supportive wife and partner.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

dr.chubbygideon:

"He's looking stronger now. Thanks to God."

adestitoali:

"I love Mummy and Papa, I love how she loves her husband."

oil_perfume_paradise:

"If you have gone through this journey, to manage a person with dementia, you will give this woman a warm hug and love her more, she is the best wife no be for mouth. I managed my mum for 2 yrs and today she is back to normal and healthy. God heal him."

smar.tautos:

"Confirmed real love seriously."

shetty_ma:

"He looks much better & stronger. Thank God."

Joke Silva publicly reveals reasons for Olu Jacobs’ lean appearance

The actress earlier sat down with journalist Chudeity and she talked about her husband Olu Jacobs' health condition.

Joke noted that the interview was the first time ever she told the public what her dear husband had been dealing with.

According to the actress, her husband is dealing with issues and it has been going on for a couple of years. It's known as dementia and lewy body.

A google search on dementia shows that it is the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities.

