Yoruba actress Tawa Ajisefini has taken to her social media page to warn women to be careful of the hookup group they join

Tawa said this after a fan brought it to her attention that her husband's photos are being used to deceive ladies

The actress then shared the WhatsApp number of the man using her husband's photos to extort ladies

Yoruba actress Tawa Ajisefini shared the wrong information that she received about her husband who is being paraded on a hookup group as single. It was also stated that Tawa's husband is called Biodun, single and in the oil and gas industry.

Noting that the information are all lies, the film star stated that a man called Mr Tokunbo who is the owner of a hookup group is taking photos of innocent men off social media and using them to extort single ladies.

Actress Tawa Ajisefini warns women about the hookup groups they join. Photos: @tawaajisefini

Source: Instagram

Tawa shared the screenshots of the information she gathered from a fan who brought her knowledge to the matter.

The screenshots showed that single ladies in the hookup group are entitled to choose two men after paying a particular sum of money into the account of the group.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Swipe left to see all the information Tawa shared:

Nigerians react

yetundebakare:

"Oh my goodness has it gotten to this how can someone be so wicked like this ! Using an innocent man’s picture to rip people off their hard earned money na God go punish him."

bidemi_kosoko:

"ah what Is this one again ninu odun tuntun ah tag the persons page and make sure u report that bank acct so it can be blocked."

portablemumcollections:

"Reason why sometimes it dangerous to put your pictures on social media."

ifeteniola:

"Is d religion for me, Christian bawo?"

adebukolakolapoo:

"Is like ogun won KEE him .. Wetin be his handle make we go curse the wayre."

mr_kogberegbe:

"haaaa, o ya holy ghost fireeeee."

symplysino:

"Can you just imagine! Nonsense."

1st Christmas without you

In other news, Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin lost her husband, Dudu Heritage in September 2021 and it is safe to say that there would suddenly be a lot of firsts for her.

While everyone celebrated Christmas with their spouses and family, the actress took to social media to reminisce about her late husband.

Bimbo shared throwback photos from different moments with her husband and expressed how much she misses him.

Source: Legit.ng