After treating fans and followers in the online community to beautiful posts in celebration of the Christmas holidays, celebrities returned even bigger to usher in the year 2022.

From movie stars to musicians, comedians and media personalities, these famous stars all got their online fans gushing over posts shared in celebration of the New Year.

Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Toyin Abraham among others feature in Legit.ng’s list of eye-catching New Year celebration posts.

Celebrity family photos that kicked off year 2022. Photo: @funkejenifakindele/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi

The celebrity photographer drew inspiration from photos taken when his family members were much younger.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kelechi, his wife and children all looked much older as they recreated their poses from old family photos.

2. Funke Akindele-Bello

The Jenifa actress left fans gushing on social media with her New Year's Day post. Funke was spotted in a picture with some of her family members that her fans only just met for the first time.

The actress was seen with her hubby and stepchildren in the heartwarming photo.

3. Toyin Abraham

After sending her followers gushing with pyjamas-themed photos for Christmas, the actress and her family members were seen looking even more adorable in their New Year's Day photo.

Toyin was captured with her son Ire, stepdaughter Tope and husband Kolawole Ajeyemi. They all rocked plain white shirts and blue jeans.

4. Mercy Johnson-Okojie

It was an ankara affair with the Nollywood actress and members of her household. They all looked stunning in a family portrait as they ushered in the New Year.

5. Omoni Oboli

Just like the Ajeyemi's who drew inspiration from colour white, actress Omoni Oboli and her family members also rocked similar colours.

Sharing their New Year's Day post, the actress wrote:

"It’s officially new year in my neck of the woods! You will recover ALL you lost in 2021. Amen Happy new year from my family to yours. Listen 2022 is about to be a movie."

6. Socialite Obi Cubana

The nightlife entrepreneur was spotted posing alongside his wife and children in adorable family photos for the New Year. They all looked cute in matching pairs of white shirts and black jeans.

The families all look amazing and we wish them a beautiful journey in the year 2022!

Funke Akindele and hubby humour fans with hilarious Christmas Day video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband humoured their followers on social media with an adorable Christmas Day post.

Funke and her hubby were spotted rocking matching pyjamas as they danced happily beside their family Christmas tree.

The video cracked fans up and many flooded the comment section to wish them a happy celebration.

Source: Legit.ng