Christmas Day: JJC Skillz ‘Feasts’ on Wife Funke Akindele’s Backside in Cute Video, Couple Rock Matching PJs
- Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband humoured their followers on social media with an adorable Christmas Day post
- Funke and her hubby were spotted rocking matching pyjamas as they danced happily beside their family Christmas tree
- The video cracked fans up and many flooded the comment section to wish them a happy celebration
Christmas Day didn’t pass by without Nollywood’s Funke Akindele Bello joining the list of celebrity families who released beautiful pictures, videos for the holidays.
The Omo Ghetto actress teamed up with her equally playful husband, JJC Skillz, for an adorable dance video.
The husband and wife were spotted rocking matching pyjamas as they got dancing just beside their family’s Christmas tree.
Funke wasted no time in turning and flaunting her backside for JJC who was excited by the move.
He also reached for the cash in his pocket and made it rain on his beautiful woman.
Sharing the video on her page, Funke wished everyone a happy Christmas holiday. See her post below:
Reactions
chrislolfashionworld said:
"This is beautiful."
iamgeorgenkem said:
"You have won best video ma ."
enioluwaofficial said:
"God when o! Wahala for who no have matching pi! merry Christmas to you and yours, Aunty Funke.."
nathanchekwas said:
" Merry Christmas to you and the family ."
therealnifemi said:
"@falzthebahdguy shey you will not faint with all these oppression bayi.. ki lo ma wa se bayi?"
sulaa said:
"Aunty funke shey I no go send my aza bayi ❤️."
scent_by_teemah said:
"If u watch this video more than 5times ,say hi ."
sexy_laise said:
"Wetin everybody Dey manage he reach una turn, una murder ham too cute."
cook_book_kitchen said:
"Don’t even know what they are saying but can’t stop laughing."
Toyin Abraham shares adorable family Christmas photo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham treated her fans and followers on social media to an adorable family photo.
The actress, her husband and their children were all seen rocking similar pyjamas as they posed beside a family Christmas tree.
Many flooded the comment section with warm remarks as they wished the actress and her family members a happy celebration.
