Popular photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi has stirred sweet reactions on social media after sharing beautiful pictures of his family members

The veteran photographer recreated photos of his family members taken years ago when they were all much younger

The new photos saw the family members striking the same poses from years ago but looking much older

Nigerian photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi recently took to his Instagram page with beautiful photos in the spirit of the New Year.

The famous photographer who has worked with several celebrities drew inspiration for his family portrait from pictures captured when they were all much younger.

Kelechi Amadi-Obi and family recreate old photos. Photo: @kelechiamadiobi

Source: Instagram

Kelechi was spotted with his wife and children in the old pictures and the same family members were spotted in fresh photos taken when they were all older.

The family members tried to keep to the theme of the old photos as they rocked similar outfits and also maintained their poses.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Sharing the picture, the photographer wrote:

"Out with the old, in with the new, may you be happy the whole year through. Happy new year from the Amadi-Obis!"

See the beautiful family pictures below:

Reactions

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section with lovely remarks for the photographer and his family members.

Read some comments sighted below:

acupofkhafi said:

"Your wife is aging backwards!! Beautiful family."

beverly_osu said:

"Your first son has the same expression too cute."

chinonsoarubayi said:

"Love you all still maintained the poses."

efemoney said:

"Mama growing younger.. my wonderful neighbours ."

visualsbyuche said:

"Wow my peopleeeeeeee❤️ Aunty J And the kids are soooo big now."

oscarthepublicist said:

"Your youngest son won the recreation challenge."

itortyvisualz said:

"I got confused. I was thinking you cut your hair sir.then I realized he is your son.wow beautiful family."

Toyin Abraham and her family members stun in Christmas photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham treated her fans and followers on social media to an adorable family photo.

The actress, her husband and their children were all seen rocking similar pyjamas as they posed beside a family Christmas tree.

Many flooded the comment section with warm remarks as they wished the actress and her family members a happy celebration.

Source: Legit.ng