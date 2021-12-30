Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has got people talking after he took to his social media page to lament about impostors

The actor shared the flyer of a movie that had his face and that of some of his colleagues on it, adding that he was not in the movie

Fans and colleagues of the film star took to his comment section to express their thoughts on the poster

Yul Edochie has expressed his dissatisfaction with what an online TV did to him and some of his colleagues just to gain traffic on a movie.

The actor shared a movie poster that had his face and that of his colleagues on it. The actors, however, had female bodies.

Lamenting at the poster, Yul stated that he didn't even appear in the movie but the owner of the online platform wanted to use him for some gains.

Yul Edochie reacts to poster of him with a female body. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Imagine what I just saw. Magicnollytv why? Just to get traffic. Make una dey respect us small naa. You attach our heads to female bodies just to sell your movie which I didn't star in. Photoshoped pictures are now used to sell films. This has to stop."

Check out the photo below:

Yul's fans react

Many of the actor's fans and colleagues laughed at the poster as they confessed that it is funny.

eveesin:

"U just gave the movie the publicity they craved. They didnt need this wrong representation."

mercymacjoe:

"Very annoying people."

siruti:

"Your own surprise hold her nkluku WHY?!!!"

j.is_cool:

"Picture not captivating."

dee_canty1:

"This one choke!"

official_giftonyi:

"This is so funny."

Yul Edochie recreates Michael Jackson's post

In other news, Yul Edochie said that late American singer Michael Jackson has handed over the baton to him. It is not known what baton the late US singer passed on to the Nigerian film star but he seems to be excited about it.

Yul shared a photo of Jackson with a straight face and holding the mic in one of his hands during one of his performances.

The Nigerian actor also placed a photo of himself just like Jackson's pose by the side. In the photo, Yul was also holding a mic and stared ahead with a straight face.

Source: Legit.ng