Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has fueled rumours that she is getting married to her mystery lover after a recent post

The film star posted a video where she gushed over her mystery man as she called herself his wife

Aigbe also flaunted her ringed finger and was also seen with a fully made-up face as she rocked a white outfit, giving bride vibes

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s fans are now wondering if she is getting married to her mystery boyfriend after she fueled the rumour on social media with a recent video.

Taking to her Instagram page, Aigbe posted a video of herself getting glammed up by her stylists and she was heard gushing about her mystery man.

Mercy Aigbe teases fans, fuels rumours that she is getting married to mystery lover.

Source: Instagram

The popular actress flaunted her finger as she had on a very noticeable shiny ring and she said ‘Aya D’Owner’ which means ‘D’Owner’s wife’. Note that Aigbe has continued to keep her man's identity under wraps and only refers to him as D'Owner in public.

However, that wasn’t all that caused fans to shower her with congratulatory messages. Aigbe was also dressed in an all-white outfit and her glam team tried to tie a white veil on her head.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Many of Mercy Aigbe’s fans took to her comment section to wish her well. A great number of them dropped their congratulatory messages while others asked questions on what was really going on. A few others also felt she was only getting set for her birthday on January 1.

Read some comments below:

Dabira_asooke:

“Congratulations ❤️ #Aya D Owner.”

Wowaccessorries:

“My woman. I’m so happy for you. Congratulations.”

Glyco_fashiontrends_:

“Aww so beautiful❤️, can someone tell me what the congratulation is all about .”

Tawadereyusuf:

“You don start to Dey tease us again abi. Show full pictures if Na true .”

Pennywisehair:

“Congratulations sis❤️❤️❤️... So happy for you sis❤️❤️.”

Oluwatobi_kadri:

“In Advance Babe ❤️.”

Faithiawilliams:

“Happy birthday in advance.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng